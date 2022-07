Firefighters from Wigan were called to the incident behind the Premier Inn in the town centre just before 3.30am on Sunday July 10.

Officers were deployed into the river to rescue the male.

Firefighters from Wigan rescued the man from the river

The victim was taken to Wigan Infirmary following complaints of stomach pains and is currently receiving treatment.