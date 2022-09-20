Firefighters rescue Wigan care home worker from a broken down lift
A fire crew had to be called in the early hours of the morning after a member of staff became stuck in a Wigan care home lift.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:23 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:24 am
The mechanical breakdown happened at about 5am on Tuesday September 20 and the worker tried to raise the alarm by banging on the walls for several minutes before anyone heard and raised the alarm at the Haighfield home on Wigan Road, Standish.
Wigan watch manager Nigel Shepherd said: “We isolated the lift and released the lady who was unharmed.