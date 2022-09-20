The mechanical breakdown happened at about 5am on Tuesday September 20 and the worker tried to raise the alarm by banging on the walls for several minutes before anyone heard and raised the alarm at the Haighfield home on Wigan Road, Standish.

Wigan watch manager Nigel Shepherd said: “We isolated the lift and released the lady who was unharmed.

Haighfield Care Home, Wigan Road, Standish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...