Firefighters rush to Wigan borough house as blaze breaks out in early hours

A police investigation is under way after a fire started at a house in the early hours.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:29 am

Firefighters were called to Warwick Road in Atherton at 2am on Wednesday when a blaze began in a cupboard under the stairs at a semi-detached house.

They spent three hours putting out the fire, which damaged the cupboard and also affected the electricity supply and internal water pipes.

Firefighters rushed to Warwick Road in Atherton

No-one was in the property at the time and police have been informed amid concerns the fire may have been started deliberately.