Firefighters rush to Wigan borough house as blaze breaks out in early hours

Firefighters were called to Warwick Road in Atherton at 2am on Wednesday when a blaze began in a cupboard under the stairs at a semi-detached house.

They spent three hours putting out the fire, which damaged the cupboard and also affected the electricity supply and internal water pipes.

Firefighters rushed to Warwick Road in Atherton

