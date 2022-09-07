Firefighters rush to Wigan borough house as blaze breaks out in early hours
A police investigation is under way after a fire started at a house in the early hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:29 am
Firefighters were called to Warwick Road in Atherton at 2am on Wednesday when a blaze began in a cupboard under the stairs at a semi-detached house.
They spent three hours putting out the fire, which damaged the cupboard and also affected the electricity supply and internal water pipes.
No-one was in the property at the time and police have been informed amid concerns the fire may have been started deliberately.