Firefighters tackle blaze at a Wigan home
A man has been taken to hospital after an electrical fire at a house in Wigan
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:28 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:30 pm
Firefighters responded to calls of a house fire at Cloughwood Crescent, Shevington just before 8.40am on Sunday November 6.
Officers located the fire to a plug socket in the bedroom and managed to extinguish it.
A male casualty was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
