Firefighters tackle blaze at a Wigan home

Firefighters responded to calls of a house fire at Cloughwood Crescent, Shevington just before 8.40am on Sunday November 6.

Officers located the fire to a plug socket in the bedroom and managed to extinguish it.

A male casualty was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters attended the blaze in Shevington