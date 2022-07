Engines from Atherton and Leigh were called to the fire at Pennington Flash in Leigh just before 3.30am this morning.

The cause of the fire is believed to be rubbish that was set alight which spread into the temporary toilet blocks at the park.

Firefighters tackled the blaze which spread to the temporary toilets

The park is currently undergoing renovations to improve the cafe and visitor centre.