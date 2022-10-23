News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters tackle blaze at Wigan vehicle restoration premises

Two cars plus motorbike parts went up in flames at a Wigan vehicle restoration business.

By Charles Graham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2022, 7:54am

Fire crews from Wigan and Hindley spent three hours tackling the blaze at premises on the Miry Lane industrial estate which also damaged the roof of the building.

A member of staff told firefighters they had been in the workshop at about 5pm on Saturday October 22 and, on returning from a toilet break, found their bench ablaze and they were unable to put out the flames.

Read More

Read More
Hero motorist tells how he stopped a young man from throwing himself off a Wigan...
Crews were at the scene for three hours

Most Popular

Watch manager John Wheeldon from Wigan fire station said: “There was quite a substantial amount of damage which tied up crews for three hours.

"Two cars were completely burnt out, some plastic motorbike panels melted and there was also damage to the roof of the premises.

"We are not sure what caused the fire. There was nothing suspicious about it. We do know that they had been using spray paints before the fire broke out though.”

Wigan