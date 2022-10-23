Fire crews from Wigan and Hindley spent three hours tackling the blaze at premises on the Miry Lane industrial estate which also damaged the roof of the building.

A member of staff told firefighters they had been in the workshop at about 5pm on Saturday October 22 and, on returning from a toilet break, found their bench ablaze and they were unable to put out the flames.

Crews were at the scene for three hours

Watch manager John Wheeldon from Wigan fire station said: “There was quite a substantial amount of damage which tied up crews for three hours.

"Two cars were completely burnt out, some plastic motorbike panels melted and there was also damage to the roof of the premises.