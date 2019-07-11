Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Wigan late night bar

Firefighters have tackled a huge blaze at a late night bar in Wigan town centre.



At around 1.53am this morning (Thursday), crews were called to reports of a "three-storey" fire at Casino de Cuba on Millgate.

Smoke could be seen for miles around and eye witnesses reported flames soaring into the air.

On arrival firefighters found that the outside courtyard area was engulfed by the blaze.

"Crews went in and managed to fight the flames back," said Wigan watch manager Glyn McGann. "We managed to push them back enough to gain entry to the courtyard and extinguish them.

"The fire had spread to the building and there were broken windows and superficial damage.

"The heat was very intense. The nature of the materials burning meant that there was a lot of heat coming from it.

It took crews around three and a half hours to get the flames under control and strip back all of the damaged wood to make the area safe.

There are currently two lines of inquiry.

Firefighters believe that the blaze could have been started by a BBQ on the wooden decking outside, or from an electrical fault.

"People have to be really mindful when operating BBQs near or on wooden structures such as decking," added watch manager McGann.

"It only takes an electrical fault or a briquette to fall on the wood, which is usually covered in resin and other flammable materials."

During the incident, firefighters were joined by the owners, who arrived at the scene after them.

"I don't think Casino de Cuba will be opening today," added Mr McGann.

This morning, the bar owners posted to social media confirming that the bar will be closed today.

They said: "Dear customers I would like to inform you that we will not be opening Thursday 11th July, sorry for any inconvenience."