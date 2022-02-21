Firefighters tackle inferno near Wigan park
Firefighters are tackling a building fire close to a Wigan park
The fire service were called to the incident near Laithwaites Park on Scot Lane at around 4.15pm on Monday February 21.
Two engines from Wigan were in attendance and currently remain on scene.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire involves the roof of a single storey outbuilding which was well alight when fire crews arrived at the scene. "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using jets to extinguish the fire and remain in attendance at this time.”
