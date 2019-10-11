Firefighters tackle large house fire as flames spread to the roof

Firefighters have tackled a large house fire which started in the bathroom before spreading to the roof.



Crews from Atherton battled the blaze which broke out at a detached property on Old Manor Park at around 7.50am this morning (Friday).

On arrival firefighters found that the flames, which started in the bathroom, had spread to the roof.

No one was in the property at the time.

It took around four and a half hours to douse the flames and make sure that the fire was completely out within the roof.

The bathroom of the house has been "totally destroyed" and there is water damage to the rest of the house.