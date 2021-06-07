Firefighters tackle three vehicle fire at Wigan beauty spot

Fire crews were called shortly before midday to reports of a blaze involving three vehicles in the School Lane car park.

Pictures from the scene showed a fire engine in the car park, while another photo shows visitors stood back at the park entrance.

The crew, which was dispatched from Horwich station, extinguished the fire and left the scene after approximately one hour.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before noon today (Monday 7 June), one fire engine from Horwich fire station was called to a report of a fire involving three vehicles in a car park off School Lane in Haigh, Wigan.

“The crew arrived quickly and firefighters used one breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. They liaised with site staff before departing the scene and were in attendance for around an hour.”

