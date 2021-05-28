Firefighters' warning after man falls asleep while cooking

Crew members from Atherton fire station were called to a block of flats called The Heights in Manchester Road, Tyldesley, around half past midnight on Thursday May 27.

Neighbours had called 999 after hearing the man's smoke alarm and, having gone to investigate the noise, had seen through a kitchen window that the man was slumped in a chair, while smoke was filling the room.

He had a set a frying pan of food on his hob before falling asleep, the fire service said.

The Heights in Tyldesley. Image: Google

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters used a door ram to gain entry to the flat, before extinguishing the fire. The man was treated with oxygen at the scene before paramedics from North West Ambulance Service took him to hospital to undergo cautionary checks for smoke inhalation.

The crews were on the scene for around one hour, ensuring that the smoke was fully cleared and that no further properties were affected.

The fire service said: "This shows the importance of having a working smoke alarm. This gentleman's smoke alarm had activated, his neighbours had heard it, went to investigate and could see him through the window, and raised the alarm - which is ultimately what has saved this gentleman's life."

A wide range of advice on smoke alarms is available on the GMFRS website.

Firefighters have issued a reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms