First pictures inside Wigan's newest craft beer and gin bar

Posthouse, which is next to the post office on Orrell Road but actually takes its name from the Orrell Post crossroads and its nearby monument, is a craft beer and gin bar created by company Hop and Fizz. Ashton-born Dan Osborne is behind the bar as manager after a career including working at a convention centre in Dublin and in Liverpool restaurants and has collected more than 20 gins, cask and keg beer and bottled ales and ciders. For more information see this week's Wigan Observer, search for Posthouse - Orrell on Facebook or follow the bar on Twitter @PosthouseOrrell

