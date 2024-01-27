Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether your goal was to reset after the festive indulgences, to focus on health and wellness, or simply to challenge yourself, you've shown incredible resolve.

As January winds down, you might be looking forward to reintroducing a glass of wine to your routine. Here are five exceptional wines to savour as you toast to your Dry January accomplishment:

Wines To Celebrate The End Of Dry January

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exceptional wines to savour as you toast to your Dry January accomplishment

Here are five exceptional wines to savor as you toast to your Dry January accomplishment:

Champagne: Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve Champagne HALF Bottle £29.95, The Little Fine Wine Company, This Non-Vintage Brut Reserve has a delicate and vivacious golden hue and complex, elegant and voluptuous nose with notes of freshly baked brioche, toast and sun-drenched fruits including mango and apricot. On the palate, a velvety cream pastry character is supported with dried fruits, red plums and cherries, a slight sweet spice and savoury notes including Pistachio and Almonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sauvignon Blanc: Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2023 £26, clos19, If you're looking for something crisp and refreshing to awaken your palate, a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand is a perfect choice. Cloudy Bay has been a benchmark for this varietal, known for its vibrant aromas of lime, green apple, passion fruit, and a touch of minerality. The 2023 vintage is particularly lively, with a zesty acidity that's both refreshing and invigorating. It's an excellent way to transition from the dryness of January to the freshness of February.

Pinot Noir: Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir 2022 Pinot Noir £29, Willamette Valley, is often celebrated for its versatility and elegance, and the Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir from Oregon is a testament to that. Produced using the whole cluster fermentation method, this wine has a bright fruit character with flavors of cherry, raspberry, and a hint of spice. It's smooth and approachable, making it a great wine to enjoy on its own or with a meal as you ease back into the world of wine.

Bordeaux: Red Bordeaux Wine £10.35, The Little Fine Wine Company, To cap off our list, a Bordeaux wine is the quintessential choice for a celebratory drink. Red Bordeaux Wine is a stellar pick, for a momentous occasion. This wine is full of ripe fruit flavours such as blackcurrants, black cherries and blackberries together with secondary flavours of cedar, cigar and leather. This is a classic, smooth, light to midweight Bordeaux that will be a great match with roasted meats.

Chianti Classico: Antinori Tignanello 2018 £220, Fine Wine Direct, For those who love a wine with history and character, a Chianti Classico is a must-try. The Antinori Tignanello 2018 is a superb example of the finesse and power that Tuscany's Sangiovese grape can achieve. It's a wine that combines tradition with a modern touch, offering layers of red fruit, leather, and herbs. Its firm tannins and balanced acidity make it a wine that can stand up to heartier dishes, perfect for a celebratory meal after a month of abstinence.

As February unfolds and you reintroduce wine into your evenings or weekend meals, remember to savour each sip. Your time away from alcohol can deepen your appreciation for these crafted beverages and their nuances. Whether you choose a lively Champagne, a zesty Sauvignon Blanc, an elegant Pinot Noir, a traditional Chianti, or a stately Bordeaux, each glass represents not just a flavor profile, but a story and a craft.