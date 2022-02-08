Flames destroy suspected stolen car in Wigan
A suspected stolen car has been destroyed by fire near Wigan homes.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:19 am
The Renault Clio was well ablaze when a crew from Hindley fire station found it dumped on wasteland near the railway bridge on Maple Avenue, Ince, at 10.50pm on Monday February 8.
There was nothing the firefighters could do to save the vehicle and as the circumstances of the incident were suspicious, they were reported to the police.
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
