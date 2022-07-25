Flowers placed outside the home of Wigan care worker who died in blaze

Andy Pickwell, 55, was rescued by firefighters from his blazing semi-detached house on Newstead Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Saturday July 23, but medics were unable to save him.

Initial investigations into the tragedy by fire investigators and police have concluded that there were no suspcious circumstances surrounding its cause and a file has now been passed on to the coroner.

Flowers have been left outside Mr Pickwell’s house as neighbours come to terms with their shock and grief.

Flowers left outside the Newstead Road home of care worker Andy Pickwell, who died in the fire there

Mr Pickwell lived on his own with his pet cat Limpy, who survived the fire.

He was a support worker for Work Solutions, shows that he used to be a warehouse worker at Littlewoods Shop Direct and that he attended Whitley High School in Wigan and left Preston College with a level three health and social care diploma.

He cared for people with learning difficulties and also had a hobby for fixing bikes.

Andy Pickwell

Ten years ago he gave an interview in the Wigan Post talking about he had turned his life around after battling alcoholism and how he hoped to become a mentor for Work Solutions, a not-for-profit organisation offering support and guidance to those who have had issues with drugs and alcohol.

Neighbours have told how they woke to the sound of breaking glass and saw black smoke pouring from Mr Pickwell’s home.

One tried messaging him, thinking he must be out, to let him know his house was on fire, while others tried to get in through the front door – which he always left open – but were beaten back by thick, toxic fumes.

Another climbed up onto a single-storey flat roof to bang on Mr Pickwell’s bedroom window, but all to no avail.

Neighbours also helped to evacuate a woman and a teenager with mobility problems from an adjoining home.

Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Skelmersdale were quickly on the scene and crews with hose reels and breathing gear entered the house and brought Mr Pickwell outside.