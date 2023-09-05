Watch more videos on Shots!

All counselling sessions take place at our counselling rooms on the outskirts of Wigan.

We can also arrange telephone calls if you are unable to travel.

We ask is for a small donation for each therapy session.

Victoria and Luca - aged six months

Hi, I'm Victoria

Forever Luca is a charity providing support for bereaved parents after the death of a child.

Forever Luca was established following the death of my son Luca, on the April 14 2011, aged just three years and six months old, after a courageous 15-month battle against a highly aggressive stage 4 brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Watching my little boy endure this cruelty was simply humbling as he bravely kept smiling through nine rounds of high-dose chemo followed by a peripheral blood stem cell transplant and countless procedures.

Champion Jockey AP McCoy

Luca is my true super-hero.

Champion Support

One of our greatest supporters and now a life-long friend is the champion jockey AP McCoy.

AP first met Luca during a visit to Alder Hey Hospital and they formed an instant, magical bond.