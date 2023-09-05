News you can trust since 1853
Forever Luca - a lifeline to Wigan's bereaved parents

At forever Luca we're committed to providing counseling to bereaved parents who are coping with the death of a child.
By Victoria NashContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
All counselling sessions take place at our counselling rooms on the outskirts of Wigan.

We can also arrange telephone calls if you are unable to travel.

We ask is for a small donation for each therapy session.

Victoria and Luca - aged six monthsVictoria and Luca - aged six months
Hi, I'm Victoria

Forever Luca is a charity providing support for bereaved parents after the death of a child.

Forever Luca was established following the death of my son Luca, on the April 14 2011, aged just three years and six months old, after a courageous 15-month battle against a highly aggressive stage 4 brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Watching my little boy endure this cruelty was simply humbling as he bravely kept smiling through nine rounds of high-dose chemo followed by a peripheral blood stem cell transplant and countless procedures.

Champion Jockey AP McCoyChampion Jockey AP McCoy
Champion Jockey AP McCoy

Luca is my true super-hero.

Champion Support

One of our greatest supporters and now a life-long friend is the champion jockey AP McCoy.

AP first met Luca during a visit to Alder Hey Hospital and they formed an instant, magical bond.

AP will deliver a very special message at our upcoming charity event.

