Former soldier from Ashton-in-Makerfield marches into Cadent apprenticeship

Connor, 23, originally from Ashton-in-Makerfield, has just joined the North West’s gas emergency service Cadent as an apprentice.

The former Grenadier Guard is following in the family footsteps by joining Cadent: his dad Gareth and uncle Chris both work for the company.

It has been a whirlwind couple of years – serving overseas on operational tours, being part of both the Queen’s funeral and King’s Coronation ceremonies, moving home and starting a new job, and soon to become a dad for the first time.

His apprenticeship with Cadent began in November. The company is taking on mre than 50 apprentices this year, as it reaffirms its commitment to apprenticeships.

“The job is all about protecting people’s lives, and it’s all about understanding processes and following your training, and keeping calm pressure” said Connor, “so, there are a lot of similarities with the military.”

“There’s also that adrenalin rush – which is what I need – because, while most calls you get might turn out to be nothing of significance, every single one could be about keeping people safe in a real emergency.”

Cadent is committed to supporting former and serving members of the armed forces, and their families, having earned the Ministry of Defence's Armed Forces Covenant Employers Recognition Gold Award last year.

The company, which looks after an underground network of more than 21,000 miles of gas pipes in the North West, as well as providing the region’s 24/7 gas emergency service, says apprenticeships are key to its future talent offer.

Paula Steer, North West Network Director, North West, said: “Our job is to keep energy flowing safely and reliably to our 2.7 million customers in the North West.

“To do so we recognise how important it is to attract the skilled engineers and commercial professionals of tomorrow – whether that’s someone taking their first steps into work from school or looking for a career change later in life.

“We are very excited that this year we have opportunities for at least 50 apprentices, including many who will be based here in the North West.

“Once part of our team here at Cadent, there’s no limit on how far you can go – many of my senior leadership team, for example, started as apprentices.

“And there is no better time to join us – you’ll be helping keep people safe and warm in their homes, as well as being part of the North West and UK’s journey to a net zero future, as we introduce greener gases like hydrogen to the energy mix.”

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual celebration of apprenticeships and what they offer, which is taking place across England (5th to 11th February).

Anyone interested in Cadent’s apprenticeships can find more information at www.careers.cadentgas.com. You will join a programme rated very highly by Ofsted, receive a salary starting at £23,728, as well as a van, and many employee benefits.