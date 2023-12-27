News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan mayors among new group of honorary aldermen

A group of former councillors with more than 120 years’ service to Wigan borough will be honoured with a prestigious title in 2024.
By Wigan CouncilContributor
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
The six – which includes three former mayors – will be made Honorary Alderman, the first to be granted the symbolic position since 2017.

They are: John Hilton; William Rotherham; Terrence Halliwell; Carl Sweeney; Stephen Hellier and Mark Aldred.

Each served on the council for more than 20 years and either been a cabinet member, chair of a key committee or served as the borough’s first citizen.

Coun Bill Rotherham when he was deputy mayorCoun Bill Rotherham when he was deputy mayor
Their nominations were approved by the council in December.

Chair of the honorary aldermen nominations committee, Coun Chris Ready, said: “This status is a symbolic position that highlights an individual’s dedication to public service and is reserved for those who go above and beyond to help their community.

“We are delighted to be able to do this in 2024, the year marking 50 years since the Metropolitan Borough of Wigan was created.

Former Wigan mayor Coun John HiltonFormer Wigan mayor Coun John Hilton
“Each one of this group has served as an elected member for a significant proportion of that time and deserve to be added to this important roll call.”

In addition to many other council responsibilities, John Hilton, William Rotherham and Mark Aldred are former mayors. Stephen Hellier served as chair of planning, regulation and licensing committees, respectively. Meanwhile, Terrence Halliwell and Carl Sweeney both served on the council’s cabinet.

Each served as an elected member for more than 20 years, chairing other council committees or representing Wigan borough on Greater Manchester boards or panels.

The conferring of Honorary Aldermen in Wigan borough dates back to 1982. It brings no special rights, but is intended to reflect their position within the community.

The most recent addition to the list was for former councillor and first citizen Susan Loudon in 2017.

A ceremony will take place on February 28 to confirm the appointments.

