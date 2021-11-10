Former Wigan shop saved after youths torch bin
An angry fire chief has blasted youths for wasting Wigan crews' time with a bin fire which threatened a former shop.
Firefighters were called to the rear of the former Cartridge World premises on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, when an industrial bin was set alight.
A large number of youths had been seen in the area when residents raised the alarm at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Thankfully the flames did not reach the nearby building but the emergency workers were still at the scene for 40 minutes.
Wigan watch manager Carl Gleaves said: "This was a totally unnecessary incident.
"It may have been a minor one but it still took three fire engines out of the mix while we dealt with that.
"We have had some very serious incidents to attend recently and if somone maliciously sets fire to a bin, that would mean we would be unavailable to deal with something more serious and unavoidable.
"These nuisance fires are a real problem for us."
