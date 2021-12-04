Four people flee as fire starts in town centre flat in early hours

Firefighters were called to a flat above a shop on Bradshawgate, in Leigh town centre, at around 1am on Saturday when a tumble dryer set alight.

All four people had got out of the property before they arrived, but two went back in to fight the fire and were led back out by fire crews.

Four fire engines attended and crews worked to extinguish the fire, which mainly caused smoke damage to the flat.

Four fire engines went to the incident

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital afterwards for precautionary checks.

An electrical fault in the tumble dryer is believed to have caused the fire.