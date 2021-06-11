Four-year-old girl seriously hurt after being hit by car in Wigan
A four-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to Lowton Road in Golborne at 10.25pm on Thursday to help the youngster.
A police spokesman said: "At around 10.25pm on Thursday, June 10, police were called to a collision between a car and a child on Lowton Road, Wigan
"The child - a four-year-old girl - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the police's serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 3322 of June 10, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
