Firefighters were called out to a large grass fire near the Heinz factory in Wigan this afternoon (Tuesday).
By Alan Weston
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
The grass fire, more associated with the height of summer than the beginning of autumn, covered an area of 100m x 150m.

Witnesses reported “loads of smoke and sirens” at the time of the incident, which Wigan firefighters attended at 3.10pm.

It was close to the perimeter fencing of the Heinz factory in Kitt Green, but not on its actual site. A hosereel and “beaters” were used to extinguish it.

