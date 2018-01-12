Fresh appeal after possible sightings of missing man

A Wigan man who has been missing since Boxing Day may have been spotted this week, police have said.

They have been searching for Paul Bullough, 39, from Kitt Green, since he went missing on the evening of Tuesday, December 26.

He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a green Lacoste corduroy jacket over a blue jacket.

Police have now said Mr Bullough may have been seen by a member of the public near the Saddle Junction on Thursday, December 28 and near Dean Trust Wigan, in Orrell, on Monday, January 8.

They have renewed their appeal for help to find him.

Insp Philip James, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan borough, said: “Paul has not been in contact with his family and we are becoming increasingly worried about him.

“It has been two weeks since he first went missing and we are doing everything we can to find him.

“We are desperate to make sure he is safe and well and I would urge anyone who knows where he might be to please call us.

“Please take a look at the photo of him and if you see him please get in touch.

“I also want Paul to know that we are here to help him and he is not in any trouble. If you do see this appeal, please could you let your family or police know that you are safe? “

Anybody with information about Mr Bullough's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.