Friends set up fundraising page for couple killed in car crash

Friends of a Wigan husband and wife who were killed in a car crash which also left their children seriously injured have set up a fundraising page in their memory.

Mike and Karen Young, both 37, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, died following the collision in Liverpool Road, Haydock, at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Their children, a 16-year-old boy and a girl aged 12, are in a serious condition in hospital and a 29-year-old man, who was also a passenger in their car, is critically ill.

Friend Lisa Jones set up the Gofundme website to raise money for the family following the crash.

She wrote on the site: "Everyone is affected by the passing of Karen and Mike, they have left such a big hole in everyone's hearts.

"There is no target as such, but every little penny will help in a big way."

The 27-year old male driver of the other vehicle involved, a red Vauxhall Corsa, is receiving treatment in hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision should call Matrix Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747.

Alternatively, call 101, quoting reference number 887 of December 17 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.