From tailgating to middle lane hoggers, research reveals the most annoying habits seen on UK roads

A new nationwide study from webuyanycar has revealed the top pet peeves on UK roads with car users getting annoyed by fellow road users an average of 11 times a week, as tailgating ranks as the highest annoyance (31 per cent).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One in five (20 per cent) voted hogging the middle lane as one of the greatest annoyances on UK roads, along with not indicating correctly (19 per cent) and unnecessary overtaking (10 per cent).

Ironically, more than one in four (27 per cent) admitted that they themselves are guilty of not indicating correctly and 17 per cent hog the middle lane, despite these being listed highly in the most annoying road offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found that drivers of Ford (20 per cent), Toyota (12 per cent), Volkswagen (11 per cent), Skoda (nine per cent) and Nissan (eight per cent) were given the title of the politest car users on the road.

Tailgating is a particular nuisance on our roads

Close to half (47 per cent) stated BMW car users as the drivers that they witness beeping the most, with Audi at 14 per cent and Mercedes at seven per cent.

So, it’s no surprise that as many as 41 per cent of Brits judge a driver's driving ability by the car that they drive.

Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of Brits say that they criticise the driving skills of a driver when they are a passenger, with 43 per cent criticising their partners the most and almost one in 10 (nine per cent) criticising their friend’s driving ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, it’s not just passengers that will criticise the driving capability of road users, as two in five (42 per cent) Brits admit to having had an argument with another driver on UK roads due to their driving ability.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar said: “From the research, it’s evident that Brits can easily get frustrated on UK roads when certain offences are made by fellow road users, however, it’s important to ensure that drivers stick within the driving laws.

“While we might not be able to stop other road users committing annoying offences, one thing we can help with is taking the annoyance out of selling your car, as with webuyanycar the process is quick, simple and easy, with selling your car being made possible in just three simple steps.”

One in five (21 per cent) voted Land Rover as the car that passengers feel the safest in, with a further 15 per cent choosing a Mercedes Benz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humble as ever, as close to two-thirds (61 per cent) of drivers rate their driving ability as only average, with two percent stating their driving to be poor.

When putting driving skills to the test, the study found that the most stressful cities to drive around are London (67 per cent), Birmingham (eight per cent), Manchester (six per cent) and Leeds (four per cent).

Almost half (47 per cent) agree that their least favourite motorway is the M25, while almost one in six (15 per cent) chose the M6 and 14 per cent considered the M1 the worst motorway for driving on in the UK.

Making a long journey more bearable, Gloucestershire (21 per cent) was chosen as the nation’s top service station, along with Cobham (15 per cent) and Tebay (14 per cent).

BRITS TOP FIVE LEAST FAVOURITE MOTORWAYS

1. M25 – 46%

2. M6 – 15%

3. M1 – 14%

4. M62 – 7%

5. M5 – 5%

BRITS TOP FIVE SERVICE STATIONS

1. Gloucestershire – 21%

2. Cobham – 15%

3. Tebay – 14%

4. Wetherby – 9%