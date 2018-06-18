GALLERY: Hygiene ratings - latest results

More than half of Wigan’s food establishments have scored the highest possible marks in the latest round-up of food hygiene inspections.
Out of the 152 food venues inspected across the borough in April, 84 scored five or “very good,” a percentage of 55.
Almost a quarter of the surprise visits from health inspectors resulted in the second-highest rank of four (good), at 23 per cent.
At the far end of the scale, two eateries in the borough were found to be requiring urgent improvement. Leigh Tandoori and X-tra Local Convenience Store both received a score of zero.
There were also 11 locations which scored one, meaning major improvement is necessary. One of which was Acorns Day Centre in Hindley. Bosses pleaded guilty to five food hygiene offences at court earlier this month.
The offences included failure to ensure food was protected against contamination, failure to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests and failure to ensure food handlers were supervised, instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters. The centre was fined £100,000 for the offences.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history. All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2018.
FIVE:
AFC Hindley Juniors, 151 Park Road, Hindley
AJ ‘s Convenience Store, 37 Ashbourne Avenue, Whelley
Anderton Arms, 82 Ince Green Lane, Ince
Asda, Bolton Road, Atherton
Asda Superstore, Edge Green Lane, Golborne
Aspull Royal British Legion, Sumner Street, Aspull
Atherton Arms, 6 Tyldesley Road, Atherton
Bag & Bean, Winstanley Road, Billinge
Bargain Booze, 333 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Brooklands Childcare, Walmesley Road, Leigh
Bryn Hall Hotel, 612 Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Busy Bees Wigan Scholes, Windmill Close, Wigan
Caffe Rosso, 17 Wigan Lane, Swinley
Catering Academy at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic, Rookery Avenue, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Catering Academy at St Marks CE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Wigan
Colliers Arms, 105 Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Colliers Arms, 192 Wigan Road, Aspull
Costa Coffee, Loire Drive, Robin Park
Costa Coffee Leigh, Spinning Gate, Leigh
Daisy Catering Private address:
Domino’s Pizza, 42a Leigh Road, Leigh
Egerton Court, Arthur Street, Hindley
Finger Post Chip Shop, Scot Lane, Aspull
Food for Thought Breakfast Club, Alexandra Street, Newtown
Frankie & Bennys, Derby Street, Leigh
Galloways, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Galloways, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Galloways, 29 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley
Golborne Sports & Social Club, 28 Stone Cross Lane, North Lowton
Greenhalgh’s, 124 Whelley, Wigan
Greenslate Community Farm Ltd, Greenslate Road, Billinge
Hindley Convenience Store, 22-24 Chapel Green Road, Hindley
Hindley J & I School (Breakfast Club), Argyle Street, Hindley
Holyrood Day Nursery, 320 Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley
Jack in the Box Day Nursery, 81 Ribble Road, Platt Bridge
Lidl 29-39, High Street, Golborne
Mandarin, 138 Leigh Road, Leigh
Manhattan Pizza, 4 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
McColls 18, Clapgate Lane, Wigan
McDonalds, 43 Standishgate, Wigan
McDonalds, Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge
MetroFresh Cannon Sharples CE P & N School, Whelley
MetroFresh Cansfield High School, Cansfield Grove, Ashton-In-Makerfield
MetroFresh Millbrook J & I, 32 Elmfield, Shevington
MetroFresh R L Hughes Junior and Infant School Mayfield Street Ashton-In-Makerfield
MetroFresh Shevington Vale J & I Runshaw Avenue Appley Bridge
Metrofresh St Gabriels Catholic Primary School Queensway Leigh
MetroFresh St John Fisher Rc High Baytree Road Beech Hill
MetroFresh St Oswalds Rc J & I 2 Council Avenue Ashton-In-Makerfield
Mighty Oaks (O’Zone) Breaston Avenue Leigh
Montrose Skills Hub Montrose Avenue Wigan
Moon Under Water 5-7a Market Place Wigan
Morrisons Sale Way Leigh Sports Village
Morrisons Makerfield Way Ince
Mrs Teas Mornington Road Hindley
Newtown Working Mens Club Anson Street Wigan
Norley Hall Adventure Play Ground Lamberhead Road Norley Hall
Oh Fudge! Private address:
Owd Kess’s 59 Victoria Road Platt Bridg
Patisserie Valerie, 39 The Grand Arcade
Play and Rewind, 8-10 King Street Wigan
Quadrant Catering Hallgate Wigan
Queens Hotel 141 Elliott Street Tyldesley
Railway Inn 22 Wareing Street Tyldesley
Reds Cafe and Coffee House 7 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield
S & S News & Booze 220 Castle Hill Road Hindley
St Annes Church Hall Beech Hill Avenue Beech Hill
St Bernadette’s Nursery Church Lane Shevington
St Thomas Toddler Group Kenwood Avenue Leigh
St Wilfrid’s Kidz Club Rectory Lane Standish
Stagecoach Wigan Hallgate Wigan
Sumners Butchers 161 Chestnut Drive South Leigh
Taby’s Off Licence 71 Warwick Road Atherton
Tasty Bite 17 Warrington Road Leigh
Tesco Express 410 Gidlow Lane Wigan
The Millstone 52 Harvey Lane Golborne
The Thomas Burke 20a Leigh Road Leigh
The Victoria Inn Haigh Road Aspull
Uncle Ste’s Diner 47-49 Railway Road Leigh
Wellfield Hotel 75 Wellfield Road Wigan
Wigan Little Theatre 44-46 Crompton Street Wigan
Wood Fold Fledglings Nursery Wood Fold Primary School Green Lane
Woodfold Early Birds & Night Owls Woodfold J &I Green Lane Standish
FOUR:
Care Afloat 247C Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield
Chowbent After School Club Laburnum Street Atherton
Deli-cious 23 Preston Road Standish
Eat Drink and Read, 158 Holden Road Leigh
Fairhurst Accountants Community Stadium, Edge Hall Road Orrell
Foodie Box, 259a Orrell Road Orrell
Hindley Fish & Chips 65 Atherton Road Hindley
Huang Du 55 Spa Road Atherton
Hunter Lodge Clubhouse Hunter Road Marsh Green
Leigh Baptist Church Vernon Street Leigh
Leigh Rugby Union Football Club Hand Lane Leigh
MetroFresh St Andrews Ce J & I Mort Street Beech Hill Wigan
MetroFresh Standish Community High Kenyon Road Standish
Milano Pizza 227b Ormskirk Road Wigan
Moorgate Inn 52 Scot Lane Aspull
N & D Off Licence 380 Wigan Road Atherton
Oceans 11 61 Railway Road Leigh
Premier 239 Sandy Lane Hindley
Roma Fish & Chips 9 Union Street Leigh
Spar 8 till Late 3 Scot Lane Aspull
St Gabriel’s Breakfast/After School Queensway Leigh
Stanley Wine 41 Henrietta Street Leigh
Stay and Play at Shevington Vale Runshaw Avenue Appley Bridge
Subway 6 Loire Drive Robin Park
Sunrise 441 Gidlow Lane Wigan
Taste of Bengal 11 High Street Standish
The Foundry Arms 276 Chapel Street Leigh
The Grapes Traditional Fish & Chip Shop 4 Church Street Orrell
The Musketeer 15 Lord Street Leigh
The Narrowboat Tea Room Gathurst Lane Shevington
The Owls At Standish Rectory Lane Standish
The Tamar 416 Wigan Road Leigh
Toyfields Adventure Play Centre 1 Guest Street Leigh
V & D Local 431 Gidlow Lane
Windy Arbour Farm Ashton Road Billinge
Zeera 1 School Lane Standish
THREE:
Balti Hut 319 Wigan Road Leigh
Bottle and Basket 35 Thirlmere Street Leigh
Firs Lane Off Licence 105 Firs Lane Leigh
Good Fillers 290a St Helens Road Leigh
Harvey & Brockless Unit 8 Commonwealth Close Leigh
Kebab King 29 Heath Street Golborne
Lotus City Take Away 43 Lord Street Leigh
McColls 306-338 Wigan Road Ashton In Makerfield
R & D Mallet Winstanley Stores Richmond Drive Higher Folds
R and D Agius 125 Warrington Road Leigh
Raan Nuch Ltd 6 Deighton Clos”e Orrell
Rabadia Convenience Store Ltd 511 Holden Road Leigh
Rahman’s Indian Takeaway 216 Belle Green Lane Ince
Rainbow Chinese Takeaway 70 High Street Standish
St Thomas C of E Breakfast Club Primary School Astley Street Leigh
Stanley Wines 583 Liverpool Road Platt Bridge
Twist Lane Private Day Nursery 21 Twist Lane Leigh
TWO:
HD Convienience Store, Firs Lane Leigh
Premier Express Quick Convenience Store 225 Bag Lane Atherton
ONE:
Acorns Care Centre, Parkside Hindley
Ashton Convenience Store 103-105 Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield
Golborne Community(Members) Club 2 Salisbury Street Golborne
In Good Taste 23-25 High Street Standish
Lou’s Diner New Market Street
Peking House 65 Wigan Lane Wigan
Sticky Fingers Daycare 106 Castle Hill Road Hindley
The Red Dragon 191 Scot Lane Wigan
Tsangs Chippy 122a Darlington Street East Wigan
Wen Menu 50 Wallgate Wigan
Wigan Pizza 50 Frog Lane Wigan
ZERO:
Leigh Tandoori 12 Twist Lane Leigh
X-tra Local Convenience Store 198 Lily Lane Platt Bridge