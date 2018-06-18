GALLERY: Hygiene ratings - latest results

More than half of Wigan’s food establishments have scored the highest possible marks in the latest round-up of food hygiene inspections.

Out of the 152 food venues inspected across the borough in April, 84 scored five or “very good,” a percentage of 55.

Almost a quarter of the surprise visits from health inspectors resulted in the second-highest rank of four (good), at 23 per cent.

At the far end of the scale, two eateries in the borough were found to be requiring urgent improvement. Leigh Tandoori and X-tra Local Convenience Store both received a score of zero.

There were also 11 locations which scored one, meaning major improvement is necessary. One of which was Acorns Day Centre in Hindley. Bosses pleaded guilty to five food hygiene offences at court earlier this month.

The offences included failure to ensure food was protected against contamination, failure to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests and failure to ensure food handlers were supervised, instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters. The centre was fined £100,000 for the offences.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history. All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2018.

FIVE:

AFC Hindley Juniors, 151 Park Road, Hindley

AJ ‘s Convenience Store, 37 Ashbourne Avenue, Whelley

Anderton Arms, 82 Ince Green Lane, Ince

Asda, Bolton Road, Atherton

Asda Superstore, Edge Green Lane, Golborne

Aspull Royal British Legion, Sumner Street, Aspull

Atherton Arms, 6 Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Bag & Bean, Winstanley Road, Billinge

Bargain Booze, 333 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Brooklands Childcare, Walmesley Road, Leigh

Bryn Hall Hotel, 612 Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Busy Bees Wigan Scholes, Windmill Close, Wigan

Caffe Rosso, 17 Wigan Lane, Swinley

Catering Academy at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic, Rookery Avenue, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Catering Academy at St Marks CE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Wigan

Colliers Arms, 105 Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Colliers Arms, 192 Wigan Road, Aspull

Costa Coffee, Loire Drive, Robin Park

Costa Coffee Leigh, Spinning Gate, Leigh

Daisy Catering Private address:

Domino’s Pizza, 42a Leigh Road, Leigh

Egerton Court, Arthur Street, Hindley

Finger Post Chip Shop, Scot Lane, Aspull

Food for Thought Breakfast Club, Alexandra Street, Newtown

Frankie & Bennys, Derby Street, Leigh

Galloways, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Galloways, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Galloways, 29 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley

Golborne Sports & Social Club, 28 Stone Cross Lane, North Lowton

Greenhalgh’s, 124 Whelley, Wigan

Greenslate Community Farm Ltd, Greenslate Road, Billinge

Hindley Convenience Store, 22-24 Chapel Green Road, Hindley

Hindley J & I School (Breakfast Club), Argyle Street, Hindley

Holyrood Day Nursery, 320 Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley

Jack in the Box Day Nursery, 81 Ribble Road, Platt Bridge

Lidl 29-39, High Street, Golborne

Mandarin, 138 Leigh Road, Leigh

Manhattan Pizza, 4 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

McColls 18, Clapgate Lane, Wigan

McDonalds, 43 Standishgate, Wigan

McDonalds, Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

MetroFresh Cannon Sharples CE P & N School, Whelley

MetroFresh Cansfield High School, Cansfield Grove, Ashton-In-Makerfield

MetroFresh Millbrook J & I, 32 Elmfield, Shevington

MetroFresh R L Hughes Junior and Infant School Mayfield Street Ashton-In-Makerfield

MetroFresh Shevington Vale J & I Runshaw Avenue Appley Bridge

Metrofresh St Gabriels Catholic Primary School Queensway Leigh

MetroFresh St John Fisher Rc High Baytree Road Beech Hill

MetroFresh St Oswalds Rc J & I 2 Council Avenue Ashton-In-Makerfield

Mighty Oaks (O’Zone) Breaston Avenue Leigh

Montrose Skills Hub Montrose Avenue Wigan

Moon Under Water 5-7a Market Place Wigan

Morrisons Sale Way Leigh Sports Village

Morrisons Makerfield Way Ince

Mrs Teas Mornington Road Hindley

Newtown Working Mens Club Anson Street Wigan

Norley Hall Adventure Play Ground Lamberhead Road Norley Hall

Oh Fudge! Private address:

Owd Kess’s 59 Victoria Road Platt Bridg

Patisserie Valerie, 39 The Grand Arcade

Play and Rewind, 8-10 King Street Wigan

Quadrant Catering Hallgate Wigan

Queens Hotel 141 Elliott Street Tyldesley

Railway Inn 22 Wareing Street Tyldesley

Reds Cafe and Coffee House 7 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield

S & S News & Booze 220 Castle Hill Road Hindley

St Annes Church Hall Beech Hill Avenue Beech Hill

St Bernadette’s Nursery Church Lane Shevington

St Thomas Toddler Group Kenwood Avenue Leigh

St Wilfrid’s Kidz Club Rectory Lane Standish

Stagecoach Wigan Hallgate Wigan

Sumners Butchers 161 Chestnut Drive South Leigh

Taby’s Off Licence 71 Warwick Road Atherton

Tasty Bite 17 Warrington Road Leigh

Tesco Express 410 Gidlow Lane Wigan

The Millstone 52 Harvey Lane Golborne

The Thomas Burke 20a Leigh Road Leigh

The Victoria Inn Haigh Road Aspull

Uncle Ste’s Diner 47-49 Railway Road Leigh

Wellfield Hotel 75 Wellfield Road Wigan

Wigan Little Theatre 44-46 Crompton Street Wigan

Wood Fold Fledglings Nursery Wood Fold Primary School Green Lane

Woodfold Early Birds & Night Owls Woodfold J &I Green Lane Standish

FOUR:

Care Afloat 247C Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield

Chowbent After School Club Laburnum Street Atherton

Deli-cious 23 Preston Road Standish

Eat Drink and Read, 158 Holden Road Leigh

Fairhurst Accountants Community Stadium, Edge Hall Road Orrell

Foodie Box, 259a Orrell Road Orrell

Hindley Fish & Chips 65 Atherton Road Hindley

Huang Du 55 Spa Road Atherton

Hunter Lodge Clubhouse Hunter Road Marsh Green

Leigh Baptist Church Vernon Street Leigh

Leigh Rugby Union Football Club Hand Lane Leigh

MetroFresh St Andrews Ce J & I Mort Street Beech Hill Wigan

MetroFresh Standish Community High Kenyon Road Standish

Milano Pizza 227b Ormskirk Road Wigan

Moorgate Inn 52 Scot Lane Aspull

N & D Off Licence 380 Wigan Road Atherton

Oceans 11 61 Railway Road Leigh

Premier 239 Sandy Lane Hindley

Roma Fish & Chips 9 Union Street Leigh

Spar 8 till Late 3 Scot Lane Aspull

St Gabriel’s Breakfast/After School Queensway Leigh

Stanley Wine 41 Henrietta Street Leigh

Stay and Play at Shevington Vale Runshaw Avenue Appley Bridge

Subway 6 Loire Drive Robin Park

Sunrise 441 Gidlow Lane Wigan

Taste of Bengal 11 High Street Standish

The Foundry Arms 276 Chapel Street Leigh

The Grapes Traditional Fish & Chip Shop 4 Church Street Orrell

The Musketeer 15 Lord Street Leigh

The Narrowboat Tea Room Gathurst Lane Shevington

The Owls At Standish Rectory Lane Standish

The Tamar 416 Wigan Road Leigh

Toyfields Adventure Play Centre 1 Guest Street Leigh

V & D Local 431 Gidlow Lane

Windy Arbour Farm Ashton Road Billinge

Zeera 1 School Lane Standish

THREE:

Balti Hut 319 Wigan Road Leigh

Bottle and Basket 35 Thirlmere Street Leigh

Firs Lane Off Licence 105 Firs Lane Leigh

Good Fillers 290a St Helens Road Leigh

Harvey & Brockless Unit 8 Commonwealth Close Leigh

Kebab King 29 Heath Street Golborne

Lotus City Take Away 43 Lord Street Leigh

McColls 306-338 Wigan Road Ashton In Makerfield

R & D Mallet Winstanley Stores Richmond Drive Higher Folds

R and D Agius 125 Warrington Road Leigh

Raan Nuch Ltd 6 Deighton Clos”e Orrell

Rabadia Convenience Store Ltd 511 Holden Road Leigh

Rahman’s Indian Takeaway 216 Belle Green Lane Ince

Rainbow Chinese Takeaway 70 High Street Standish

St Thomas C of E Breakfast Club Primary School Astley Street Leigh

Stanley Wines 583 Liverpool Road Platt Bridge

Twist Lane Private Day Nursery 21 Twist Lane Leigh

TWO:

HD Convienience Store, Firs Lane Leigh

Premier Express Quick Convenience Store 225 Bag Lane Atherton

ONE:

Acorns Care Centre, Parkside Hindley

Ashton Convenience Store 103-105 Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield

Golborne Community(Members) Club 2 Salisbury Street Golborne

In Good Taste 23-25 High Street Standish

Lou’s Diner New Market Street

Peking House 65 Wigan Lane Wigan

Sticky Fingers Daycare 106 Castle Hill Road Hindley

The Red Dragon 191 Scot Lane Wigan

Tsangs Chippy 122a Darlington Street East Wigan

Wen Menu 50 Wallgate Wigan

Wigan Pizza 50 Frog Lane Wigan

ZERO:

Leigh Tandoori 12 Twist Lane Leigh

X-tra Local Convenience Store 198 Lily Lane Platt Bridge