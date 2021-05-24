Garages damaged as stolen car set alight in Wigan

Firefighters were called to Liverpool Road in Hindley at midnight to put out the blaze which had engulfed the Toyota car.

The vehicle was burnt out and the flames caused damage to nearby garages.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 101.

