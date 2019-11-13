Gathering recalls site of Wigan's old drill hall

Wiganers gathered on Remembrance Sunday to recall a lost piece of the town’s military history.

Members of the 5th Battalion the Manchester Regiment, the Duke of Lancaster's Own Yeomanry and the Wigan branch of the Royal British Legion met at the site of the old drill hall on Powell Street before the main town centre parade.

Tributes paid at the ceremony

The solemn ceremony was the idea of Whelley local and military history enthusiast Billy Baldwin, who would like to raise the profile of the building where countless Wigan men trained and were based before being shipped off to fight in conflicts such as World War One.

It is the second year in a row people have met at the site of the former drill hall, which is now a large open grassed area next to a dual carriageway.

Wreaths were also laid at St John’s Church on Standishgate.