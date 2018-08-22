Gill’s memory lives on through 200km challenge

A keen runner determined to keep his friend’s memory alive has completed a gruelling fund-raising challenge.

Shaun Moran has raised thousands of pounds over the years in memory of Gill Pimblott, from Astley, who was just 38 when she died in 2003 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fund-raiser Shaun Moran cycled 100km on an exercise bike, cheered on by friend Carl Waldie, as part of his challenge in memory of friend Gill

A founder member of Astley And Tyldesley Road Runners, he helped to organise a race in 2002 to pay for her to have a final holiday with her son.

Since then, he has organised the Gill Pimblott Memorial 5k race and other events to raise money for the breast cancer unit at Wigan Infirmary.

This year, Shaun, who lives in Atherton, decided to do something different and set himself a physical challenge.

He ran 50km on Thursday on the trails in Astley and Atherton, followed by cycling 100km on an exercise bike the next day.

And to complete his three-day challenge, Shaun ran 50km again on Saturday when he took part in the Lions Bridge ultra marathon in Astley.

He made a good start by completing the first run in less than five hours.

Shaun, 59, was then cheered on by fellow members of Howe Bridge Sports Centre as he cycled 100km on an exercise bike.

He ran the final 50km with a friend and was delighted to cross the finish line.

He is now recovering after the three-day challenge.

Shaun, who has three children and a grandson, was raising money for St Ann’s Hospice in Little Hulton, where Gill was cared for.

He said: “It went really well. I think we have got £540 so far.”

He added: “It was a good way to remember Gill. I think she would have liked something like that, for me to do a mad challenge like that. To some people a 10k is a challenge, but I thought this was a big challenge and I would make it tough on myself.”

Shaun, who spent nearly 40 years working for Wigan Council’s cleansing team, is already thinking of ideas for next year’s fund-raiser.

