Greater Manchester Lord Lieutenant to present prestigious Queen's Award to Wigan-based electronics specialist

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for Greater Manchester, Diane Morgan, will be visiting Idem's Hindley Green headquarters on January 6 to present the award.

Idem is the only Wigan-based company to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, having been recognised for its excellence in international trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Idem Team

Employing more than 90 people, Idem was set up in 2003 and designs, manufactures and sells safety switches in all continents.

Protecting people from moving machinery is the primary function of a safety switch and Idem’s products include the world’s largest range of stainless-steel switches, primarily for the food, beverage, oil, gas, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.Medi Mohtasham, founder and managing director, said: “We are extremely proud of our team who have worked so hard, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic, to achieve this award through the continued growth of our export business.

Advertisement Hide Ad