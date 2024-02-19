Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their new unit is located at Moss Industrial Estate, in Leigh, and enables them to sell to the public as well as to their trade customers, and provides them with space to display their work and store a larger volume of stock. The couple, who started High Class Paving Supplies in 2021, now have their own office space and room to meet with customers and discuss projects.

Paul Fletcher has over 27 years’ experience in the patio industry, starting his career as a patio layer at just 16 years old. His wife Alicia later joined the business and together they launched landscaping business, High Class Paving, in 2008. In 2021, using the excellent knowledge and experience they had built up over many years, Paul and Alicia set up High Class Paving Supplies to supply and deliver products instead of laying them. Paul’s son, Lewis, then took over the landscaping business, keeping it all in the family.

Alicia Fletcher, said: “We have always been passionate about the landscaping business and we have built a lot of knowledge and experience which we want to use to help other landscaping businesses to access the best materials at competitive prices.

Paul and Alicia Fletcher; with Neill Wood; Ben Fletcher and Orla Collier

“We love our new premises and we have lots of space here to invite customers in to see and discuss our products. Moss Industrial Estate is a great place to work, the access is great and the security is brilliant. It’s a very good move for us and we are excited for all the opportunities that our new home will bring us in 2024.”

Moss Industrial Estate is owned by GM Property Management and is home to around 100 local businesses of varying sizes and industries.

It is currently working towards making the estate carbon neutral through a range of sustainability initiatives, including the refurbishment of its older units.