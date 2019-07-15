Hawaii-themed event in memory of popular Wigan mum

Kind-hearted fund-raisers will be taken to the other side of the world at a Hawaii-themed event for the charity which looked after a popular Wigan mum.



Laura Heywood, from Poolstock, is bringing a slice of the exotic island state in the Pacific Ocean to the pub The Honeysuckle in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH).

The event this weekend is in memory of her mum Janet Green, who lost a shockingly short battle with cancer at the start of the year.

Janet was just 60 when she died in January a few weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

She spent the final days of her life being cared for at the Hindley-based charity and Laura spoke of the massive difference the staff and volunteers at the hospice made while her family was going through such a difficult time.

Laura is now hoping as many people as possible will come down to the pub for the tropical festivities on Saturday.

Laura, 42, said: “Everything happened really quickly. She had no symptoms, it was so sudden.

“She was in the hospital for two weeks and then I tried to look after her at home for a week.

“Before being offered a bed at the in-patient unit at the hospice we were in crisis. No care was being provided on discharge from hospital.

“She was in horrific pain but the hospice got all that under control. The team offered pain management in comfortable surroundings and a peaceful environment, giving her genuine compassion and empathy and more importantly her dignity.

“I truly do not know what we would have done without it.”

The fund-raiser was originally intended to be a celebration party after Laura and a friend of her mum’s completed last weekend’s 63-mile bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool which forms one of the biggest fund-raisers in the hospice’s year.

However, she is now pulling out all the stops to make the day at the Pool Street watering hole as big an event as possible as her participation in the cycle ride was scuppered by a bout of illness.

The show did go on, though, as Alisha Bromley completed the ride from the city to the seaside in Janet’s memory and Andrew Fleming stepped in to take Laura’s place in the cycling event at the last minute.

Their efforts mean the fund-raising fo r WLH is now up to £1,500.

The day at The Honeysuckle will be Hawaiian-themed as Laura wanted to evoke somewhere bright, colourful and warm to recall her mum’s wish that once she was better the family would go on a cruise to the Caribbean.

She is arranging hula hoop and limbo dancing competitions and there will also be performances from Wigan Ukulele Club and singers as well as music played by a DJ.

There will also be raffles to swell the charity total further and Laura says she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and organisations in the borough, with high-profile prize donors including Macdonald Kilhey Court hotel, Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic and Haydock Park Racecourse.

The event is on Saturday from 2pm.