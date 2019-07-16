Hawaiian fun day raises money for hospice in memory of Wigan mum

Kind-hearted fund-raisers took a trip to Hawaii in memory of a popular Wigan mum.

Laura Heywood, from Poolstock, brought a slice of the exotic island state in the Pacific Ocean to the pub The Honeysuckle in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH).

Steve and Tony Heywood with Rob Brown

The event was a tribute to her mum Janet Green, who lost a short battle with cancer at the start of the year.

Janet was just 60 when she died in January a few weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

She spent the final days of her life being cared for at the Hindley-based charity and Laura spoke of the massive difference the staff and volunteers at the hospice made while her family was going through such a difficult time.

Laura, 42, said: “Everything happened really quickly. She had no symptoms, it was so sudden.

“She was in the hospital for two weeks and then I tried to look after her at home for a week.

“Before being offered a bed at the in-patient unit at the hospice we were in crisis. No care was being provided on discharge from hospital.

“She was in horrific pain but the hospice got all that under control. The team offered pain management in comfortable surroundings and a peaceful environment, giving her genuine compassion and empathy and more importantly her dignity.

“I truly do not know what we would have done without it.”

The fund-raiser was originally intended to be a celebration party after Laura and a friend of her mum’s completed last weekend’s 63-mile bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool which forms one of the biggest fund-raisers in the hospice’s year.

However, she pulled out all the stops to make the day at the Pool Street watering hole as big an event as possible as her participation in the cycle ride was scuppered by a bout of illness.

The show did go on, though, as Alisha Bromley completed the ride from the city to the seaside in Janet’s memory and Andrew Fleming stepped in to take Laura’s place in the cycling event at the last minute.

Their efforts mean the fund-raising for WLH is now up to £1,500.