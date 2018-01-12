"He made our life perfect" says wife of man who died in M58 crash

A grieving wife has paid tribute to “the most amazing husband and father” after his death on a motorway.

Philip Anderson, 53, died in a “tragic accident” on the M58, at junction five near Up Holland.

He was in a collision with a DAF HGV at about 4.30pm on Friday.

Mr Anderson, a father from Skelmersdale, died at the scene.

A police spokesman said he had been on the hard shoulder with his vehicle, but was not able to confirm why he was there and if it had broken down.

The driver of the HGV was said to be shocked but unhurt after the collision.

Mr Anderson’s wife Louise paid tribute to her husband in a moving statement.

She said: “Our family has been devastated by this tragic accident. We have lost the most amazing husband and father. He made life perfect for his heartbroken wife and son. Our lives will never be the same.

“We appreciate everybody’s kind words and thoughts at this devastating time, we know how well loved Phil was by so many people. However at this time there are no words to express how we feel so we ask for privacy and understanding.”

Mr Anderson was also remembered in comments posted on Facebook.

Dagmara Wojciechowicz said: “It seems so unreal. Phil was the perfect husband, perfect father. Such a beautiful family, experiencing indescribable loss.”

Angela Clayton said: “RIP Phil. A true gent and family man. Thinking of Louise and Tom at this very sad time.”

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 between Up Holland and the Orrell interchange was closed for several hours on Friday evening after the accident.

The emergency services attended and diversions were put in place, with vehicles sent through Up Holland and Orrell to junction 26 of the M6.

Highways England said the carriageway reopened shortly before midnight on Friday.

Lancashire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who saw what happened on the motorway to contact them with information.

Sgt Adam Crossley, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “This was a tragic incident where a man sadly lost his life and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“I would also like to thank those motorists caught up in this incident for their patience and co-operation while we and partner agencies dealt with what was a tragic and complicated scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 0977 of January 5.