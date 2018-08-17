Charity day is being planned for Wigan mum

A Wigan mum is to be honoured by a local rugby club with a sporting extravaganza to be held in her name to raise money for charity.

Jackie Ratchford (nee Pyke) from Goose Green died last October after a short battle with breast cancer.

She was just 54 years old, and left behind a 13-year-old son Thomas and two daughters, 26-year-old Nicola and 21-year-old Nadia.

Now, Nadia has set about organising a huge sports day in her memory at St Jude’s ARLFC, to raise money for The Christie.

“She died rather suddenly,” Nadia said of her late mother.

“She’d been ill for a few years, but she was stable. It turned within a few weeks.

“Nobody was expecting it, but at the same time, it happened so quickly that she wasn’t suffering, so that was a blessing.”

Nadia, who lives in Ince, added: “It was really unexpected, it’s taken a while to get used to, but now it’s like ‘what can we do now.’”

After overcoming the grief of losing her mum, Nadia’s attention turned to carrying on the generosity that Jackie had shown to others throughout her life, particularly towards those who helped her through her illness.

“At her funeral, she just wanted donations to Macmillan and The Christie. I thought we could carry that on for her now” said Nadia.

She approached St Jude’s about hosting the event as it held a special place in Jackie’s heart.

“My little brother plays rugby there. The club has been a massive part of all our lives. They’ve really helped us all out.

“My mum loved going every week and watching my brother.

The day will consist of a five-a-side football tournament, as well as a “dads vs lads” rugby match at the rugby club in Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes.

There will be a raffle, a barbecue and a bouncy castle running from noon-5pm on Sunday, August 19.

All donations and funds raised will be split between The Christie Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Care.

It’s set to be a grand event in memory of Jackie, but one which she would possibly have disliked, Nadia revealed.

“She didn’t want a fuss at all, she hated being the centre of attention,” she said.

“She would probably hate this day if she knew it was all about her!”

More information on how to donate to the fund-raiser at the Facebook page “Charity sports day in memory of Jackie Ratchford.”