Fund-raiser for hospice held in memory of Wigan cancer dad

The family of a dad-of-one who died following a long battle with cancer held a fund-raiser in his memory

Neil Aspinall, from Wrightington, was 41 when he died in October after fighting glioblastoma for five years.

His dad and step-mum, Phil and Kathleen Aspinall, as well as his mum and step-dad Sheila and Ron Harbridge, organised a money-spinner at Heskin Village Hall in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, where Neil spent his final weeks.

One highlight was a raffle full of "wonderful" prizes donated from businesses including Wrightington Country Club which donated guest passes, afternoon teas and hair and beauty packages; Barton Grange garden centre; Shaw Hill Golf Club; and various Wrightington butchers.

There was also a Frederick’s ice cream stand, face-painting and children’s entertainment plus a bottle stall.