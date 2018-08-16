Latching on to back breastfeeding in Wigan

Mums and babies from across the borough took part in a global event to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.



More than 120 people attended Wigan’s Global Big Latch On held at the town’s Mesnes Park.

Mums taking part in the breastfeeding initiative

Peer support charity Breastfeeding Together organised the event, which was one of many held simultaneously at registered locations around the world.

All the mothers breastfed their babies at the same time as people in other countries to promote breastfeeding as preferable to bottle-feeding babies.

Their friends, relatives and members of the community who support breastfeeding also attended and goodie bags were handed out.

One aim of the Latch On is to make breastfeeding as normal part of day-to-day life at a local community level.