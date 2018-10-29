Meningitis: Wigan boy, 4, is out of coma

A brave young boy battling meningitis has woken up for the first time since his shocking diagnosis.

Harley Edwards had been in an induced coma since being rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital just over a week ago, having been diagnosed with meningococcal septicaemia, which is a non-viral form of the condition.

The four-year-old, from Hindley,was woken up last Wednesday, and was talking to his mum and dad Mark and Lauren, who had been constantly at his bedside.

And although he is still very ill, it was a huge relief to his family, who thanked all the members of the public who wished him a speedy recovery.

His mum Lauren wrote on social media: “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for thinking about our little man Harley.”

