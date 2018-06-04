VIDEO: Sea of pink for fund-raisers at Race For Life

Hundreds of women pulled on their trainers as Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life returned to the borough.



The popular event saw women and children run or walk 5km at Pennington Flash yesterday (Sunday).

Pink ladies at the Race For Life at Pennington Flash

Many people dressed in pink, the colour associated with the fund-raiser, while some also had messages pinned to their backs in honour of loved ones affected by cancer.

Emotions were high as people remembered those who had died as a result of the disease and celebrated cancer survivors.

Everyone proudly wore their medals after crossing the finish line.

The event is expected to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Participants are being encouraged to give their sponsor money to the charity as soon as possible, so it can be used to fund research by scientists looking for new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

Sponsorship money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

Race For Life events are being held around the country this summer, with both 5k and 10k events due to take place at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 15.