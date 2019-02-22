Wi-Fi mess: Disabled Wigan woman has to trek 100 yards to get phone signal

A disabled retiree must trek 100 yards from her home to make a phone call after her internet provider delayed a routine job.

Carol Horrocks, 69, was further inconvenienced when the pavement outside the Appley Bridge property was left damaged by engineers who have dug eight holes at different times to fit a broadband cable, but refilled them without completing the procedure.

The house on Runshaw Avenue is situated at the top of a hilly estate, and without Wi-Fi Ms Horrocks, whose mobility is reduced after having knee and shoulder replacement surgery, must make her way to the bottom of the street for a phone connection.

Talking about the ongoing burden this has caused, Ms Horrocks, who worked as a nurse at Wigan Infirmary said: “I am totally fed up because this should have been sorted by now.

“Each time somebody is sent out to fit the cable, I’m told that something different needs doing each time, and that’s when another hole is filled up and this keeps happening.

“One of the times they came, a piece of plastic was dug up which had instructions on it saying that a longer cable was needed to reach the other houses, but I have spoken to neighbours and it is just my home which has been affected.

“My daughter lives in the Lake District so I like to call her often, but I can only get a signal when I leave the house and stand at the bottom of the estate, which is proving to be a nightmare.”

Ms Horrocks lives with her partner Doug Pickering, 77, who is a lifelong Everton supporter and season ticket holder who has not been able to watch his team’s away fixtures due to the incomplete labour.

“He’s not too happy about it either, as the app he watches the games on requires Wi-Fi.”

Ms Horrocks also serves as a treasurer for her local Women’s Institute, has also found herself being inconvenienced when trying to carry out her responsibilities in the role because of the continued lack of connectivity.

“I usually handle all the finances and membership inquiries for the organisation, but recently others members have had to screenshot memos and send them across to me so I don’t miss anything.” Ms Horrocks said.

Concern has also been raised about the obstruction the prolonged digging has caused to other residents living in the area, with Ms Horrocks describing the scene as “taking over a large part of the footpath”.

After complaining to Sky about the poor service, Ms Horrocks’ current provider, have given her the option to back out of the 18-month contract that she agreed with them.

The company is also adamant that it will complete the job that it started, and has arranged for another team to visit Ms Horrocks’ address to fit the much-needed connectivity cord.