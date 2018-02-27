Heartbreaking tragedy of "amazing" Wigan mum

Heart-wrenching tributes have been paid to an “amazing” Wigan mum who has been found dead.



Police were called to reports of a body just off Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall at around 7.40am on Sunday, February 25.

She was later named locally as mum-of-three Keylie Barker.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “It is not thought that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

Many tributes have poured in for the former Wigan and Leigh College student calling her “amazing”, “beautiful” and “funny”.

Her mum, Joanne Wood, wrote a heartbreaking message for her daughter on social media.

Dozens more friends and family also commented on what a “lovely” and “funny” girl, Keylie was.

Her partner, Stey Speakman, said: “Words can’t explain how I feel, she was my soul mate, my best friend, my teenage love, my first kiss. She was my rock. We had our ups and downs but nothing could break us. Love you always babe.”

More than £700 has already been raised in Keylie’s name via a Gofundme page set up to help raise money for her “send off” and to help support Stey and her three children.

Friends who set up the donation page, have written: “With the permission of Keylie’s immediate family, I have set up this page to bring everyone together and support the funding of Keylie’s send off or support for the Stey and the kids.

“Keylie was tragically taken away far too soon this morning leaving a loving family and three beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared loving memories and photos of Keylie they are much appreciated.”

