Here are the latest Hygiene ratings for eateries in Wigan and Leigh

The Food Standards Agency has dished out its latest batch of scores on the doors to Wigan eateries following another month of hygiene inspections.

Inspectors scrutinised 85 food serving establishments across the borough in June, handing out top marks to 30 of them, with the Five star ratings counting for up to 35 per cent of the overall scores.

The latest hygiene ratings for Wigan and Leigh are in

There were 21 businesses given a Four rating - just under 25 per cent - while 18 were deemed worthy of Three.

Towards the bottom end, five places scored Two and 11 received the second-lowest rank of One.

No premises were given the dreaded Zero score for the month.

The Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2019:

FIVE STARS

4Sweet Moments, Private address

Appleby Court Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road, Wigan

As Sweet as Honey Cakes and Balloons, Brown Street North Leigh, Barney’s, Arcade Street Wigan

Bray Foods Ltd, Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common

Busy Bees, Walkden Avenue, Wigan

Cambian Tyldesley School, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Dinky Donuts, Nangreaves Street, Leigh

East Leigh Labour Club, Butts Street, Leigh

Grand Holdi, Ann Lane, Tyldesley

Highfield Grange Pre-School, Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley

Hindley All Saints CE Primary School, Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley

Holly Tree Preschool & Trackers, St James Road, Orrell

Landgate Mini Market, Yewdale Road, Ashton

Lime House, Newton Road, Lowton

Lynn’s Carvery, Spinning Gate, Leigh

Mere House Day Nursery, Roman Road, Ashton

Merlin Ice Cream Van Nangreaves Street, Leigh

P G’s Diner, West Bridgewater Street, Leigh

Spinning Slots, Spinning Gate, Leigh

Squirrels Montessori School, Cook Street, Leigh

St Paul’s Parish Hall, Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Sweet Dreams Bakery, Private address

Tap n Barrell, Jaxons Court, Wigan

Thai Food Store, Warrington Lane, Ince

The Bailiff Bar, King Street West, Wigan

The Lounge, Bradwell Road, Lowton

Westleigh Convenience Store, Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Winstanley Tennis Club, Hall Lane, Billinge

Worthington Lake Care Home, Chorley Road, Standish

FOUR STARS

Astley & Tyldesley Luncheon Club, Manchester Road, Astley

Bakkavor Meals, Dobson Park Way, Ince

Deniros, Market Street, Hindley

DFC Catering, Beech Walk, Leigh

Heron Day Nursery, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

Higher Folds Chippy, Richmond Drive, Leigh

Hindley Green Methodist Church, Leigh Road, Hindley Green

Honey Bear Day Care, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Jah-Jireh Nursing Home, Springfield Road, Beech Hill

Joe’s Bar, Arcade Street, Wigan

Leo’s, Wigan Lane, Wigan

McColls, Car Bank Street, Atherton

Miami Pizza, Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club, Winstanley Road, Billinge

Parsonage, Leighbrook Way, Leigh

Popworld, King Street, Wigan

Redmans, New Market Street, Wigan

Texaco Service Station, Leigh Road, Leigh

The Britannia, St Helens Road, Leigh

The Leigh Baker, Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Wigan News, Market Place, Wigan

THREE STARS

Best in Best, Railway Road, Leigh

BM Wholesale Foods, Worthington Way, Wigan

Bread Basket, New Market Street, Wigan

Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Abram

Dave’s B+B Off Licence, Spa Road, Atherton

Familial Pizzeria, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Fatbird, Wallgate, Wigan

Frankie’s Chicken and Pizza Bar, Elliott Street, Tyldesley

GG Convenience Store, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Happy Fish, Warrington Road, Ince

Hogans Bar, Railway Road, Leigh

Leigh Catholic Association Club, Bond Street, Leigh

Lucky House, Devon Road, Tyldesley

McTucky’s Ltd, Market Street, Hindley

Premier Express, Woodhouse Drive, Wigan

Rigalettos, Loire Drive, Robin Park,

Tom’s Pantry and Jims Kitchen, Poolstock, Wigan

Wok Chinese Takeaway, Elliott Street, Tyldesley

TWO STARS

Bargain Brand Foods, Kilshaw Street, Pemberton

Computer Cakes, Warwick Road, Atherton

Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh

PRM Poolstock, Poolstock, Wigan

Yummylicious Foods, New Market Street, Wigan

ONE STAR

Cactus Pizza, Market Street, Atherton

Carlo’s Pizzeria, Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Chinese Kitchen Tyldesley, Stour Road, Tyldesley

Costcutter, Derby Street, Atherton

D’Lish Abram, Warrington Road, Abram

Katies Cafe and Sandwich Bar, Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Les & Pols Bread & Cakes (Arthurs Bread & Cakes), Spinning Gate, Leigh

Lynn’s Diner, Chapel Street, Leigh

Route 66, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Santorini Greek Food, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Spar, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley