Heysham gas explosion: Pictures from the scene

Lancashire Police said they were called to the scene of the explosion in Heysham at 2.40am on Sunday after reports that “a number” of houses on Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed.
In a statement on Twitter, police said: “We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave Heysham which has caused 2 houses to collapse & badly damaged another.
Earlier, the force said officers were at the scene along with colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service.
“Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died & 4 other people have been injured, 2 seriously. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”
“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated,” they said."