Hollywood star to get Wigan audience smiling with his one-man show

An Emmy Award-winning actor known for films including Elf and Up is heading to Wigan with his one-man show.



Ed Asner, 89, will take to the stage at The Old Courts with comedy A Man and His Prostate on Tuesday, July 30.

Actor Ed Asner in a hospital bed

The show, written by Ed Weinberger, tells the story of a man confronting prostate cancer.

The near tragedy is masterfully transformed into a one-man comedy, perfectly portrayed by Asner in his hilarious visit to the hospital in preparation for surgery he does not want.

The show has been sponsored by American cancer centre Roswell Park Comprehensive in a bid to raise awareness and to help those struggling with the disease find an escape through comedy.

Asner said: “I thought it was one of the funniest pieces I’ve ever read and it’s perfect for me.

“I’m amazed the prostate community took so long to express interest in it because comedically and factually, they do a good job presenting the horror aspects of prostate cancer. It’s a wonderful primer. Let the primer tell people what to look for in prostate cancer and how to proceed with it.”

Asner was made famous thanks to his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and for his appearances in Gunsmoke, Elf, Up and other popular hits over the years.

Jonathan Davenport, artistic director at The Old Courts, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we were approached by Ed Asner to perform his one-man show in Wigan.

“To say we’re thrilled to have this on our programme is an understatement, but it shows that we are being recognised by big names and putting Wigan back on the cultural map.

“Tickets are available on our website and we’re sure it will be a great night”.