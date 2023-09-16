Victoria Wilson stole from Home Bargains on several occasions.

Discount retailer Home Bargains has received praise after announcing its stores will close for three days over the Christmas period.

All branches will close on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year's Day (January 1) to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

A first look inside the new Home Bargains store on Queen's Shopping Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It is thought Home Bargains will also close stores early on Christmas Eve (December 24), as in previous years.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, the retailer said: "CHRISTMAS ANNOUNCEMENT. All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day.