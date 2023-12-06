In the bustling world of property sales, homeowners constantly seek ways to outpace the market.

Today, we delve into the wisdom of Gary Hemming, a renowned expert from ABC Finance, who sheds light on how strategic home improvements can dramatically boost the speed of your property's sale.

As the property market shows signs of slowing, homeowners are increasingly turning to home improvements to make their properties stand out. "It's all about creating appeal," says Hemming. "In a market where buyers have the upper hand, making your home irresistible is key."

Key Improvements that Make a Difference

Gemming highlights several areas where investment can significantly impact:

Kerb Appeal: First impressions count. A fresh coat of paint, well-manicured gardens, and clean windows can make a world of difference. Kitchen and Bathroom Makeovers: These rooms sell houses. A modern, functional kitchen and a clean, bright bathroom are top priorities for buyers. Energy Efficiency Upgrades: With rising energy costs, efficient homes are more attractive. Consider double-glazing, insulation, and efficient heating systems. Creating Space: Open-plan living areas and smart storage solutions can make a home feel more spacious and welcoming. Neutral Decor: Neutral colours can help potential buyers envision themselves in the space, making it easier for them to commit.

"Of course, these improvements need funding," Hemming notes. This is where ABC Finance comes into play. These loans can be a practical solution to finance renovations, offering the chance to increase your property's value and saleability.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, smart home improvements, guided by experts like Gary Hemming and financed strategically, can be a game-changer in the competitive property market.

By focusing on areas that appeal most to buyers and ensuring the house presents at its best, sellers can not only speed up the sales process but potentially increase their property's value too.