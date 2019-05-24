Horse race celebrates Wigan-born star of stage and screen George Formby

Haydock Park is today (Friday) hosting a race celebrating local lad George Formby.

The ukulele-strumming star of stage, record and screen was born in Wigan and before becoming an entertainment legend was a jockey for several years.

Vivien and Gerry Mawdsley, secretary and president of the George Formby Society, present prizes to jockey William Buick after a previous birthday race at Haydock Park

It has become the tradition for the George Formby Society to sponsor the race on the Friday closest to what would have been George’s birthday on May 26.

It is hoped that George's niece Geraldine Smith will perform the presentations to the owner. trainer and jockey of the winning horse.

The attending members will then play Leaning on a Lamppost in the parade ring.

A prize is usually also awarded by the society for the Best Turned Out (nice again) horse’s groom.

The race is under starter's orders at 3.55pm.