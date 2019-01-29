Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the North West as Met Office issues weather warnings

The North West is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place until 12pm today (29 Jan), covering Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

A second yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside and Warrington.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Today (29 Jan)

12:00 - Heavy rain 3C

13:00 - Heavy rain 3C

14:00 - Light rain 3C

15:00 - Light rain 3C

16:00 - Light rain 3C

17:00 - Light rain 3C

18:00 - Partly cloudy night 3C

19:00 - Cloudy 3C

20:00 - Cloudy 3C

21:00 - Partly cloudy night 3C

22:00 - Cloudy 2C

23:00 - Cloudy 2C

Wednesday (30 Jan)

00:00 - Cloudy 2C

01:00 - Cloudy 2C

02:00 - Sleet shower 2C

03:00 - Light snow 1C

04:00 - Light snow 1C

05:00 - Cloudy 1C

06:00 - Cloudy 1C

07:00 - Light snow 1C

08:00 - Light snow 1C

09:00 - Light snow 1C

10:00 - Light snow 1C

11:00 - Light snow 2C

12:00 - Cloudy 2C

13:00 - Cloudy 2C

14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

16:00 - Sunny intervals 2C

17:00 - Cloudy 2C

18:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C

19:00 - Cloudy 0C

20:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C

21:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C

22:00 - Mist -2C

23:00 - Mist -2C