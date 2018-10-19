Housekeeper Julie's award for work with vulnerable young Wiganers

A housekeeper who works with young people at risk of becoming homeless has won a national award for her “unsung” contribution

Julie Wood works at Your Housing Group’s Brecon Close Pre-Foyer in Platt Bridge, where youngsters from difficult backgrounds start a journey to a brighter future and learn the skills they need to move on.

Julie, who lives in Ashton, won the Unsung Hero category at the Foyer Federation’s Annual Spark Awards in Birmingham, which recognises the work staff and young people do across the UK Foyer network.

Andy Ward, operations manager for Your Housing Group’s supported housing service, which includes Brecon Close, said: “As well as housekeeper, Julie is a painter and decorator, handy person, interior designer, flat pack builder, cook, confidant, gardener, seamstress, recycling expert, Mother Hen and knower of all things Brecon.

“We’re not surprised she won the award but we’re absolutely delighted for her and for everyone at Brecon Close.

“No-one could be more deserving of an Unsung Hero award as Julie.”

Brecon Close has 15 flats where young people are given support to prepare for the rest of their life.

Afterwards, many go to Coops Foyer in Wigan, where staff work closely with residents to teach essential life skills, harness talent and promote self-belief.