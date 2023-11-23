Cold weather is a common occurrence in many parts of the world, and can have various effects on our bodies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As temperatures drop – as they are set to this weekend in Wigan - we often notice changes in our physical and mental well-being.

In this article, St John’s Wood Chiropractic will explore how cold weather affects our bodies, specifically focusing on our joints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cold weather can have a significant impact on our bodies, especially on our joints. As the temperature drops, we may experience stiffness, pain, and discomfort in our joints. This is because the cold weather causes changes in our body's blood flow, which can affect how well our joints function.

Colder weather is on the way to Wigan

Our joints are made up of bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons that work together to provide movement and support to our bodies. In cold weather, these structures can become tense, making it difficult for our joints to move freely.

Inflammation in our joints

Furthermore, the cold weather can also cause inflammation in our joints. This is because the decrease in temperature can constrict blood vessels and reduce the flow of oxygen and nutrients to our joints. As a result, our joints may become swollen, painful, and stiff.

Another way that the cold weather affects our joints is by causing changes in barometric pressure. This refers to the weight of the atmosphere pressing down on the Earth's surface. When there is a drop in barometric pressure, for example during a winter storm, it can cause our tissues to expand. This expansion can put extra pressure on our joints, leading to pain and discomfort.

Fatigue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from affecting our joints, the cold weather can also have a general impact on our bodies. The low temperatures can cause our muscles to contract and tighten in an effort to stay warm. This can lead to fatigue, decreased flexibility, and increased risk of muscle injuries.

Immune system

Moreover, the cold weather can affect our immune system, making us more susceptible to illnesses such as the common cold and flu. This is because our body uses up more energy to stay warm, leaving our immune system less equipped to fight off viruses and bacteria.

In conclusion, the cold weather can have a significant impact on our bodies, particularly on our joints. It is important to take extra care of ourselves during this time by staying physically active, dressing warmly, and seeking medical advice if needed. By being aware of how the cold weather affects our bodies, we can better prepare ourselves and minimize its effects on our overall health and well-being.

Additional tips

Even though the cold weather can have a negative impact on our bodies, there are ways to mitigate its effects. One way is through regular exercise, which can help improve joint flexibility, strength, and blood flow. Activities such as yoga, swimming, and stretching can be beneficial for our joints in the cold weather.

Additionally, dressing appropriately for the weather can also help protect our joints. Wearing warm layers and proper footwear can prevent stiffness and pain in our joints. It is also important to keep our homes at a comfortable temperature to avoid sudden changes in temperature that can affect our joints.

Lastly, incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into our diet can also help alleviate joint pain and stiffness caused by the cold weather. Examples of these foods include fatty fish, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and turmeric.